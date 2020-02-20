Food & Drink

La Grange Restaurant Week offers diverse food for a good cause

Sample dishes from a diverse line up of restaurants including Italian, Indian, Japanese, Latin, contemporary American or casual fare at La Grange Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday.

You could spend your week eating everything from ghee roasted cauliflower from Kama Bistro to homestyle shrimp grits at Steak + Vine or try a Godzilla roll at Sushi Ukai.

As part of the event, La Grange mixologists are shaking up some specialty cocktails like chocolate raspberry kiss martinis and house made sangria with white and rose wines. In a partnership with local nonprofits, specialty drinks part of the "Sip & Support" initiative will benefit community organizations.

Multi-course menus are $20, $30 or $40 (excluding tax and gratuity) at lunch, brunch and/or dinner. Value prices are available for dine-in only.

Before heading to one of the participating restaurants, be sure to stop by Village Hall for a live ice sculpting demonstration Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
