Lakeview's Bitter Pops creates Advent calendar with a twist

Children are counting the days to Christmas. Now, adults can share some of that excitement with a special Advent calendar by Bitter Pops.

For the second holiday season, Lakeview's Bitter Pops has released its beer Advent Calendar featuring 24 craft beers.

The Bitter Pops team stopped by ABC7's studio to talk more about this special gift for beer lovers, and the best food pairings for certain beers before you host your holiday party.

Click here to find out more about Bitter Pops, located at 3345 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.
