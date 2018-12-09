Children are counting the days to Christmas. Now, adults can share some of that excitement with a special Advent calendar.
For the second holiday season, Lakeview's Bitter Pops has released its beer Advent Calendar featuring 24 craft beers.
The Bitter Pops team stopped by ABC7's studio to talk more about this special gift for beer lovers, and the best food pairings for certain beers before you host your holiday party.
Click here to find out more about Bitter Pops, located at 3345 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago.
Lakeview's Bitter Pops creates Advent calendar with a twist
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Palatine police officer fatally shoots driver trying to run him over during death investigation: police
More News