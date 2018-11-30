Latte artist dazzles UIC Student Center

Latte artist Michael Breach worked his magic on some espresso drinks at the University of Illinois at Chicago student center this week.Breach, whose coffee creations have earned him more than 100,000 Instagram followers, made the stop as part of a tour with Dunkin' to promote the brand's new espresso drinks. He said he's been loving bringing joy to people on the tour."I get to meet new people everywhere I go," Breach said. "I get to show people a good time. I love people's reactions to this, how happy they get and how much it affects them."He made strikingly accurate portraits of UIC students, dogs, a cat and Chucky from the "Child's Play" horror movie series."It's a fun thing and our guests really like it," said Maria Farrales, Dunkin' operations manager. "They think it's really fun."Each piece of art only took a few minutes to create, but a line of students still piled up."Everyone loves latte art, right?" Breach said as he worked. "I mean, you love seeing your pup in a cup."