FOOD & DRINK

Latte artist dazzles UIC Student Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Latte artist Michael Breach worked his magic on some espresso drinks at the University of Illinois at Chicago student center this week.

Jonathon Sadowski and Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Latte artist Michael Breach worked his magic on some espresso drinks at the University of Illinois at Chicago student center this week.

Breach, whose coffee creations have earned him more than 100,000 Instagram followers, made the stop as part of a tour with Dunkin' to promote the brand's new espresso drinks. He said he's been loving bringing joy to people on the tour.

"I get to meet new people everywhere I go," Breach said. "I get to show people a good time. I love people's reactions to this, how happy they get and how much it affects them."

He made strikingly accurate portraits of UIC students, dogs, a cat and Chucky from the "Child's Play" horror movie series.

"It's a fun thing and our guests really like it," said Maria Farrales, Dunkin' operations manager. "They think it's really fun."

Each piece of art only took a few minutes to create, but a line of students still piled up.

"Everyone loves latte art, right?" Breach said as he worked. "I mean, you love seeing your pup in a cup."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcoffeeartdunkin' donutsChicagoNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry Hound: Maplewood Brewery and Distillery
Asian fusion, Bavarian fusion and more: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Rick Bayless debuts mezcal speakeasy, Bar Sótano, in Near North
New Vietnamese spot King Pho 2 debuts in Rogers Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquake cracks Anchorage roads, causes fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
How earthquakes are measured
Search for missing, pregnant postal worker continues
Man appears on Geneva family's porch, claims 'ghosts sent me'
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Show More
Suspended Cubs shortstop Russell issues apology, is tendered contract
Man, 42, killed in Rogers Park shooting ID'd
Surveillance video released in connection to Lawndale stabbing
Salesforce to bring 1,000 new jobs to Chicago
More News