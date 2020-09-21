CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iconic Chicago restaurant Lawry's the Prime Rib, says it is closing December 31 after 46 years in business on Ontario street, in the Mag Mile.
The restaurant reopened in June, after closing for nearly three months because of the pandemic
RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind
The upcoming closure is another restaurant lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates a quarter of all restaurants will close as a result of this pandemic.
Redmond's Ale House in Lakeview, Ronny's Steakhouse and the Wells Street Market are among the closures.
RELATED: Fry the Coop at Wells Street Market becomes latest Loop lunch spot to close as more people work from home
Lawry's Prime Rib restaurant on Chicago's Mag Mile closing at end of year
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More