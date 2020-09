Lawry's Prime Rib restaurant on Chicago's Mag Mile closing at end of year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iconic Chicago restaurant Lawry's the Prime Rib, says it is closing December 31 after 46 years in business on Ontario street, in the Mag Mile.The restaurant reopened in June, after closing for nearly three months because of the pandemicThe upcoming closure is another restaurant lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates a quarter of all restaurants will close as a result of this pandemic. Redmond's Ale House i n Lakeview, Ronny's Steakhouse and the Wells Street Market are among the closures.