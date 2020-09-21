Food & Drink

Lawry's Prime Rib restaurant on Chicago's Mag Mile closing at end of year

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iconic Chicago restaurant Lawry's the Prime Rib, says it is closing December 31 after 46 years in business on Ontario street, in the Mag Mile.

The restaurant reopened in June, after closing for nearly three months because of the pandemic

RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind

The upcoming closure is another restaurant lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates a quarter of all restaurants will close as a result of this pandemic.

Redmond's Ale House in Lakeview, Ronny's Steakhouse and the Wells Street Market are among the closures.

RELATED: Fry the Coop at Wells Street Market becomes latest Loop lunch spot to close as more people work from home


