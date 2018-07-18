FOOD & DRINK

Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza during 'Tastes Of America' 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Lays is rolling out flavored chips with very unique regional tastes. (WTVD)

So a plain potato chip just doesn't cut it for you? Lay's is listening!

The snack company is rolling out flavored chips with some unique regional tastes.

The southern-inspired flavor for 2018 is Pimento Cheese with "a hint of cayenne pepper."

Other flavors include Chile con Queso from the Southwest, Deep Dish Pizza from the Midwest and Lobster Roll from New England.

Lay's said they will ship any flavor to you from their online store beginning July 30.

Four other flavors are available for a limited time in local stores: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper, Fried Green Tomatoes, Ketchup, and West Coast Truffle Fries.

Click here to view Lay's new flavors
