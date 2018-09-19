Le festin: Chicago's 5 finest French restaurants, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're thinking of where to make reservations.
1. Avec
Photo: Jessica C./Yelp
Topping the list is Avec. Located at 615 W. Randolph St. (between Desplaines and Jefferson streets) in West Loop Gate, the French-Mediterranean spot is the most popular of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,974 reviews on Yelp.
Reviewers love the slow-roasted pork shoulder and the bacon-wrapped medjool dates, as well as the attentive service, at this Chicago fine-dining staple.
2. Geja's Cafe
Photo: Salena C./Yelp
Next up is the Old Town Triangle's Geja's Cafe, situated at 340 W. Armitage Ave. (between Orleans Street and Ogden Avenue). With four stars out of 1,321 reviews on Yelp, the fondue spot and wine bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
Far from just bread, meals here come with eight dippings sauces and plenty of veggies like potatoes, broccoli, onions and peppers; and Yelpers love the chocolate fondue with pound cake and strawberries.
3. Chez Joel Bistro
Photo: Toan T./Yelp
Little Italy's Chez Joel Bistro, located at 1119 W. Taylor St. (between May and Aberdeen streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews.
In addition to French classics like mussels and frites, French onion soup and creme brulee, reviewers praise the bistro's signature steak: a ten-ounce Angus New York strip with black peppercorns, cognac sauce and frites.
4. Maude's Liquor Bar
Photo: Maude's Liquor Bar/Yelp
Over in West Town, check out Maude's Liquor Bar, which has earned four stars out of 943 reviews on Yelp for its steak and salmon tartare, ratatouille, signature cocktails and more. Treat yourself at the French bar by heading over to 840 W. Randolph St. (between Green and Peoria streets).
Yelper Justin B. summed up, "Maude's has almost a thousand reviews and is on the Bib Gourmand list, so it's got to be good at something, but now I know it's great at everything."
5. Les Nomades
Photo: Melody K./Yelp
Last but not least is Les Nomades, a Streeterville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews. Stop by 222 E. Ontario St. to hit up the French spot next time you're looking to splurge on seared foie gras or even the four-course prix fixe menu. Be aware: the dress code at this spot is formal -- a jacket is required.