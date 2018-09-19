FOOD & DRINK

Le festin: Chicago's 5 finest French restaurants, ranked

Avec. | Photo: Lori L./Yelp

By Hoodline
There are few more satisfying ways to splash out than on a sumptuous French feast. If you want to do so in Chicago, there's no shortage of options, from shared plates to fondue.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're thinking of where to make reservations.

1. Avec



Photo: Jessica C./Yelp

Topping the list is Avec. Located at 615 W. Randolph St. (between Desplaines and Jefferson streets) in West Loop Gate, the French-Mediterranean spot is the most popular of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,974 reviews on Yelp.

Reviewers love the slow-roasted pork shoulder and the bacon-wrapped medjool dates, as well as the attentive service, at this Chicago fine-dining staple.

2. Geja's Cafe



Photo: Salena C./Yelp

Next up is the Old Town Triangle's Geja's Cafe, situated at 340 W. Armitage Ave. (between Orleans Street and Ogden Avenue). With four stars out of 1,321 reviews on Yelp, the fondue spot and wine bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Far from just bread, meals here come with eight dippings sauces and plenty of veggies like potatoes, broccoli, onions and peppers; and Yelpers love the chocolate fondue with pound cake and strawberries.

3. Chez Joel Bistro



Photo: Toan T./Yelp

Little Italy's Chez Joel Bistro, located at 1119 W. Taylor St. (between May and Aberdeen streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews.

In addition to French classics like mussels and frites, French onion soup and creme brulee, reviewers praise the bistro's signature steak: a ten-ounce Angus New York strip with black peppercorns, cognac sauce and frites.

4. Maude's Liquor Bar



Photo: Maude's Liquor Bar/Yelp

Over in West Town, check out Maude's Liquor Bar, which has earned four stars out of 943 reviews on Yelp for its steak and salmon tartare, ratatouille, signature cocktails and more. Treat yourself at the French bar by heading over to 840 W. Randolph St. (between Green and Peoria streets).

Yelper Justin B. summed up, "Maude's has almost a thousand reviews and is on the Bib Gourmand list, so it's got to be good at something, but now I know it's great at everything."

5. Les Nomades



Photo: Melody K./Yelp

Last but not least is Les Nomades, a Streeterville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews. Stop by 222 E. Ontario St. to hit up the French spot next time you're looking to splurge on seared foie gras or even the four-course prix fixe menu. Be aware: the dress code at this spot is formal -- a jacket is required.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Fishmonger offers lobsters some herb before the butter
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not lovin' it
Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with personal chef Gabe Miranda
Fresh, fast and fried: Tim Tim's Express Grill opens its doors in Mayfair
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jon Burge, disgraced former CPD commander, dead at 70
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'
House makes rest stop in the middle of a highway
Family of 91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown wants justice
Fishmonger offers lobsters some herb before the butter
Winner of $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot wants anonymity
Priest at Avondale church burns LGBTQ pride flag
Show More
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose
Middleton, Wis. officials: Man opens fire at his office, 3 seriously hurt
Neighbors throw Sweet 16 party for Des Plaines apartment fire victim
Woman, 2 young daughters missing from North Side
More News