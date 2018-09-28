Le Sud brings dishes from southern France to Roscoe Village

A new restaurant that specializes in southern French and Mediterranean cuisine has opened its doors in Roscoe Village. Located at 2301 W. Roscoe St., the fresh arrival is called Le Sud.
The kitchen is helmed by executive chef Ryan Brosseau, who takes "time-honored techniques and Old World traditions common to the south of France and draws inspiration from the bounty of the Midwest," Le Sud says on its website.
On the menu, look for tuna tartare with mussel cream and radish served with bread; rabbit leg a la Provencal with nicoise olives and tomatoes; and fettuccini with mussels. Here's the full menu.
The new establishment boasts two bars that offer custom cocktails, wine and beer.
Le Sud has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Erika P.wrote, "Very impressed! You wouldn't know this is a brand-new restaurant as the food and the service were pretty flawless. The decor is modern rustic; very fun with a great vibe."
And Charese D. noted, "What a nice treat. Love this place. I love anything French, so I am very critical. Le Sud exceeded my expectations. From the moment I walked in, I was impressed."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Le Sud is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday.
