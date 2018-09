Learn to make new cocktails from Bassment Lounge

Bassment Lounge offers a variety of interesting cocktails, and it recently added new drinks to the mix.A representative from Bassment stopped by ABC7 Chicago to teach our anchors how to make some of the lounge's signature drinks.For more information about Bassment Lounge, visit www.thebassmentchicago.com. 2 oz. Jack Daniels Rye.75 oz. Cayenne Sweet Tea Syrup.75 oz. lemon1 egg whiteCombine ingredients into shaker and shake. Add ice and shake again. Pour into martini glass2 oz. Tito's Vodka.50 oz. Saint Germaine.75 oz. lemon juice.75 oz. cucumber jalapeno syrupCombine ingredients into shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into the Bathtub and top with a lemon foam.1.5 oz. Waterloo Gin.5 oz. lime juice2 oz. house made strawberry LimoncelloCombine ingredients into shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a Collins glass with crushed ice and top with elderflower tonic.