Learn to make new cocktails from Bassment Lounge

Bassment Lounge offers a variety of interesting cocktails, and it recently added new drinks to the mix.
A representative from Bassment stopped by ABC7 Chicago to teach our anchors how to make some of the lounge's signature drinks.
For more information about Bassment Lounge, visit www.thebassmentchicago.com.
The King
2 oz. Jack Daniels Rye
.75 oz. Cayenne Sweet Tea Syrup
.75 oz. lemon
1 egg white
Combine ingredients into shaker and shake. Add ice and shake again. Pour into martini glass
The Bathtub
2 oz. Tito's Vodka
.50 oz. Saint Germaine
.75 oz. lemon juice
.75 oz. cucumber jalapeno syrup
Combine ingredients into shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into the Bathtub and top with a lemon foam.
The Adele
1.5 oz. Waterloo Gin
.5 oz. lime juice
2 oz. house made strawberry Limoncello
Combine ingredients into shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a Collins glass with crushed ice and top with elderflower tonic.
