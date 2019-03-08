Lent 2019: Where to get your fish fry fix

With Lent starting this week, tons of people are looking for some meatless meal options on Fridays. Fish Fry's are usually a popular alternative.So we've found a couple of places you can go to get your Friday fish fix.The first is Pleasant House Pub in Pilsen. It only serves fish and chips on Fridays, so during Lent it gets a little busy."A lot of people are expecting ocean fish like a Cod or a Pollock- we love that fish," Pleasant House Pub Co-Owner Art Jackson said. "But we also love the idea of getting a local fish - Lake Superior white fish."They make a British-style fish and chips with malt vinegar, salt and beer."But we're sourcing lake superior white fish fried in a nice beer batter, nice crispy and golden with our house made chips, and Meyer lemon tartar sauce and fresh lemon. We just like to keep it simple, good friendly and delicious," Jackson said.However, if you're looking for something with a little more family style, you could check out your local American Legion or VFW location.Most of them host Fish Fry's every Friday, but if you live in Elmhurst you can expect one every Friday."We do have a full menu for our fish fry's it's not just fish and fry's and potato chips or something like that and we serve people with waitresses," Elmhurst American Legion Volunteer Bob Laramie said.They serve Cod, Perch and Catfish. So if you can't decide what you want, you've got options."I think our fish fry is the best fish fry in the whole area," Elmhurst American Legion Finance Officer Albert Bertolani said. "We're very particular about the quality we serve and we serve it."The money you spend there, goes back to upkeep of the legion. So you get your fish fix and you're helping out the veterans in your community.There are hundreds more places in the city where you can get fish, so if there's some place you think we should try out, let us know.