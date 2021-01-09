Northbrook's Grill House shares easy soup recipe to warm you up

Nick Drivas, owner of Grill House, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about the soups he offers, including a Lemon Chicken Soup, Lentil Soup, Split Soup and, of course, Chicken Soup.
Here's his recipe for Spinach Lentil Soup:
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
Directions
Pour the oil in the pan and add the vegetables (carrots, celery, onion, peppers). Let simmer till shiny (transparent). Then add water, then add the lentils and bring to a boil. Once the lentils are soft, about 30 minutes, add all the seasonings (vegetable base, garlic, white pepper, salt) and then add the Marinara Sauce. Once that is cooked and mixed together add the Roux (make sure the roux is liquid).
Your soup is now finished cooking. Let it sit for a few minutes and add the Spinach.
Visit eatgrillhouse.com for more information.