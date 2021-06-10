Food & Drink

'Lettuce Entertain You' celebrates 50th anniversary of first restaurant RJ Grunts

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
'Lettuce Entertain You' celebrates 50th anniversary of first restaurant RJ Grunts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Lettuce Entertain You" has restaurants all over the Chicago area, but Thursday marks 50 years since the opening of its very first: R.J. Grunts in Lincoln Park.

RJ Melman, the president of "Lettuce Entertain You" joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the anniversary and also how the company has survived during the pandemic.


