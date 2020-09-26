Lettuce Entertain You plans 1st ever Chicago-area restaurant week; over 30 included

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants is planning its first ever restaurant week.Jerrod Melman, an executive partner with Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday from RPM Seafood to talk about the event.It starts Monday and goes through the following Sunday and includes more than 30 Lettuce Entertain You restaurants in the Chicagoland area, from the city to the surrounding suburbs.Three-course lunch menus start at $24, and three-course dinner menus start at $35; the deals are available for in-restaurant dining and carryout and offer a variety of cuisines, Melman said. RPM Seafood, RPM Italian, Hub 51, Bub City and more are included.Visitfor more information.