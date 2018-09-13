FOOD & DRINK

Lincoln Park gets a new gastropub with beer garden: Broken Barrel Bar

Photo: Broken Barrel Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Searching for a new gastropub? Look no further than this new arrival to Lincoln Park. Called Broken Barrel Bar, the new addition is located at 2548 N. Southport Ave. and is serving up house-smoked meats, local brews and signature cocktails.

Broken Barrel features a large beer garden, graffiti art from local artists and board games like Giant Jenga for its patrons to play.

Start off with a kale salad or smoked poutine with hickory brisket before opting for the mushroom truffle flatbread complete with ricotta, oysters and shiitake mushrooms or pork tacos with cabbage, curry sauce and cilantro for dinner. Other offerings include smoked wings, a salad with roasted Brussels sprouts and pecan pie for dessert. (See the full menu here.)

The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Tory B., who visited Broken Barrel Bar on Sept. 6, wrote, "Great selection of alcohol, wings and mac and cheese. What more can you ask for in life? Great place to go to watch any sporting event also -- TVs everywhere."

And David C. noted, "We got our food and drinks with lightning speed. She checked on us the perfect amount of times and was always super friendly. The drinks were really good too. The portions are large as well. Priced accordingly."

Head on over to check it out: Broken Barrel Bar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 11-2 a.m. on weekends.
