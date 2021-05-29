guacamole

Lincoln Park restaurant Mesa Urbana shares easy guacamole recipe to add to cookout menu

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As you plan for holiday weekend or summer cookouts, Mesa Urbana shared an easy-to-make guacamole recipe.

The restaurant is in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

For this recipe, you need:

  • 2 Avocados
  • One Lime
  • 1 Teaspoon finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Serrano peppers (more if you want a spicier flavor)
  • Salt (if desired)
  • 1/2 cup or more of tomatoes (if desired)


After scooping out the avocado, add the lime slowly. The consistency is key. Next, add cilantro. Then the rest of the ingredients to taste.

In addition to the traditional chips, Mesa Urbana recommends serving the guacamole with vegetables.
