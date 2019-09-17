National Cheeseburger Day at Lincoln Park Zoo's Bird's Eye Bar and Grill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18, and Bird's Eye Bar and Grill in Lincoln Park is showing us the right way to build a delicious burger.
Jhoana Ruiz is the chef at Bird's Eye Bar and Grill. She joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio with one of her recipes.
Bird's Eye Bar & Grill is an exciting new dining and private event venue that recently opened at Lincoln Park Zoo. The tasty spot is located above the gift shop where you can overlook the zoo's lush landscape.
The new pavilion offers activities and games like giant Jenga, Connect 4, air hockey and a Foosball table for children and families to enjoy as they wait for their meals.
Bird's Eye Bar & Grill is available to reserve for lively private events of all kinds, during both day and evening.
Open seasonally seven days a week, Bird's Eye Bar & Grill hours of operation include:
Monday - Friday 11am to 4pm
Saturday - Sunday: 11am to 5pm
Bird's Eye Bar & Grill is located at Lincoln Park Zoo at 2200 N Cannon Dr. Chicago, above the gift shop. For more information, visit lpzoo.org.
