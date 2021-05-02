farmers market

Lincoln Square Farmers Market return the first week of May, plans to use entire CTA plaza

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lincoln Square Farmers Market return the first week of May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns this week.

There are two markets each week at Lincoln and Leland Avenues.

On Tuesdays, the market is open from 7AM-1PM from May-November.

On Thursdays, the market is open 3PM-7PM from May-October.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the market to rethink the way it operated and it ended up growing. This year, the market plans to use the entire CTA plaza so tents and vendors have more room to spread out.

For the 2021 season, there will be a new "Friends of the Market" initiative. It will help keep the market running.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolincoln squarevegetablefarmer’s marketsfarmers marketfruitgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMERS MARKET
Mercadito returns to Logan Square, showcasing Latino culture
Wicker Park Winter Farmers Market still open this year
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Pop-up brings fresh, affordable produce to Austin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle several building fires in Gary overnight
31 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
3 rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes near East Chicago Marina
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
Griffith child airlifted to hospital after being struck by driver
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
Expert shares grilling tips for National Barbeque Month
Show More
Chicago Weather: Still, breezy Saturday
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
Navy Pier fireworks light up the lakefront again
More TOP STORIES News