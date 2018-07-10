Little Lulu's Italian Ice brings fruit-filled treats to Portage Park

A new shop dishing out shaved ice has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Portage Park, called Little Lulu's Italian Ice, is located at 5035 W. Montrose Ave.
The shop was established by Autumn Bastyr, a mother of twins and professional photographer, who was inspired to start developing her own treats after struggling to find healthy dessert options, the business explains on itswebsite.
Made with fruit, water and cane syrup, the Italian ice comes in flavors like blood orange, lemon, mango, grape, raspberry, kiwi, coconut and watermelon. See all the flavors here.
Little Lulu's Italian Ice has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Naomi M., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, wrote, "So good! We had the coconut, passionfruit and mango. All delicious. The coconut was coconut milky, not dairy milky, and had depth of flavor."
Yelper Andrea M. added, "This place is amazing! Came in and tried their new flavor banana and it was great."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Little Lulu's Italian Ice is open from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and noon-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
