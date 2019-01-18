FOOD & DRINK

Local caterer opens vegan spot, Fancy Plants Cafe, in Lakeview

Photo: Fancy Plants Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegan, New American and vegetarian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lakeview, called Fancy Plants Cafe, is located at 613 W. Briar St. (between Broadway and Orchard streets).

This vegan coffeehouse--from local chef and caterer Kevin Schuder--is serving up vegan fare for locals. You'll find options like breakfast burritos, bagels with lox and cashew cream cheese, seasonal soups and desserts like carrot cupcakes and chocolate meringue pie. Expect an extensive coffee and tea menu with non-dairy oat and soy milks.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Fancy Plants Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Gabby T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Jan.12, wrote, "Got the lox bagel with housemade cashew cream cheese---it was absolutely delicious! This is way better than the fake vegan cheeses restaurants usually use. Owners are also super friendly too, and it's a cute little cafe!"

And Corteze T. added, "By far the best coffee shop in town. This is the first place where I didn't have to plug in my headphones and ignore the world around me. Customer service was amazing and the food, it's all vegan!"

Head on over to check it out: Fancy Plants Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
