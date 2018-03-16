FOOD & DRINK

'Logan Eats' brings fast food fare to Logan Square

Photo: Logan Eats/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new fast food spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Logan Eats, the fresh addition is located at 3129 W. Armitage Ave. (between Albany Ave & Kedzie Ave) in Logan Square.

This newcomer--located in the formerCemitas Puebla space, which closed last year--specializes in "flame-grilled chicken, burgers, gyros and more," according to its website.

On the menu, look for entrees like chicken kebab with rice, salad and pita; souvlaki with pork tenderloin and a gyro plate with tomatoes, onions and fries.

If you're going the burger or sandwich route, there's a single or double patty burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles; a skirt steak sandwich on a toasted French bun and a crispy, lightly-fried chicken sandwich on brioche.

Rounding things out is a selection of hot dogs, salads and sides like cheese fries, mushrooms and Greek fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

There are three reviews on Yelp thus far, which give it 4.5 stars.

James E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 13th, said, "Great new addition to the neighborhood! The Grecian chicken was great. Very friendly staff."

Head on over to check it out: Logan Eats is open weekdays from 10:30am-9pm, Saturday from 11am-9pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm.
