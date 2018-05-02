Logan Square coffeeshop Sip of Hope focuses on mental health, suicide prevention

Sip of Hope in Logan Square is described as the nation's first coffeeshop in which 100 percent of the net proceeds are used to fund suicide prevention and connect people with local mental health resources.All staff members and volunteers are also certified in Mental Health First Aid.The coffeeshop is partnered with and features local roaster Dark Matter Coffee, and West Town Bakery provides the sweets.Carl Evans, the co-founder and Director of Programs and Operations at Sip of Hope, sat down with Cheryl Burton to discuss the new venture and the importance of available mental health resources.is located at 3039 West Fullerton Avenue.