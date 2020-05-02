Chicago's Logan Theatre helps make home-movie experience more authentic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Theaters may not yet be open but a movie theater on Chicago's north side is helping people make their home-movie experience a little more authentic.Staffers from the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee, were selling two jumbo bags of popcorn and a select box of candy for $10 on Friday and Saturday.All orders were made online and made available for curbside pickup.Friday's orders sold out quickly."Lot of love going around and it's been a solid hit of the community feeling we'd been missing," the theater said in a Facebook post. "We're happy we can make work in a safe way with your support. Hang in there, friends."There's no word on when the theater will make the deal available again.