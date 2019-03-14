Lola's Coney Island brings hot dogs and more to Humboldt Park

The new restaurant brings a Detroit-style hot dog featuring chili, mustard and diced yellow onion to the Windy City. On the menu, look for the Coney taco, chili cheese fries, malts, the ribeye steak sandwich on Wednesdays or the Maine lobster roll on Fridays.
Lola's Coney Island has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Eman B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7, wrote, "Real good food. Taste tested all items and they each were delicious! The burgers are my personal favorite, but the coney dogs are on point."
And Ar B. wrote, "They have that natural casing goodness and flavor of a real deal Detroit coney."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lola's Coney Island is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
