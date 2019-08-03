Lollapalooza 2019: How to eat for $5 or more with your wristband across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is taking over Grant Park this weekend and there are ways you can use your wristbands beyond festival grounds.
Chicago restaurants are helping Lollapalooza festival-goers get more bang for their buck and snag some food deals around the city.
Chef Matthew Sommers from Forum 55 stopped by ABC7 to discuss their Lollapalooza special.
Check out these locations to get free items, special promotions, and discounts for anyone with their wristband to get the most out of your Lollapalooza ticket:
Forum 55
Downtown food hall Forum 55 is offering Lollapalooza attendees a cool retreat just blocks from the festival. Try any of their regular offerings like Pork & Mindy's barbecue sandwiches or newest addition Taco Joint or show your wristband and try the special Challah-Palooza sandwich special featuring 12-hour smoked brisket, crunchy slaw, and bourbon bbq sauce on a challah bun ($9).
Beatnik
Beatnik is the place to vibe out for Lollapalooza brunch all weekend long. Indulge in pork cheek fried rice, a caramelized banana cinnamon roll or avocado toast. Mimosa bottle service is $60 and if you show your Lollapalooza wristband to your server you can order Lollapalooza Punch ($13) for 50% off. A live DJ will be spinning beats for brunch on Saturday and Sunday to put you in a festival mindset as soon as you wake up.
RELATED: Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
Steingold's Deli
Prepare for Lollapalooza by carbo-loading at Steingold's Deli. From Monday, July 29 - Friday, August 9, come into Steingold's Irving Park location and get a free mini bagel and cream cheese with any purchase if you show your official 2019 Lollapalooza wristbands. Love your meal or want to try something else? Find Steingold's at Chow Town inside of the festival for a pastrami sandwich ($12), bagels and cream cheese ($5), and Black & White cookie ice cream sandwiches!
The Talbott Hotel
For out-of-towners, The Talbott Hotel is offering guests with wrist-bands the opportunity to stay just steps away from the Magnificent Mile and receive a complimentary Palooza Punch cocktail at their restaurant 20 East. Looking to chill out during the festival? Add CBD to any cocktail for $5.
Make Your Own Challah-Palooza Sandwich
Ingredients - General
1 dozen Challah twist buns
Smoked Brisket, sliced " thick
Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Vinegar Slaw
Crispy Onions
For Vinegar Slaw: Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl and toss to dress.
1 cup green cabbage, shredded
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
1 cup carrot, shredded
cup scallions, sliced
1oz olive oil
1oz apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
For Bourbon BBQ Sauce (about 4 cups): Combine all ingredients in sauce pan, simmer for about 30 minutes to incorporate the flavors and cook off alcohol.
2.5 cups ketchup
cup water
cup Bulleit Bourbon
cup Worcestershire sauce
cup apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp chipotle chili powder
1 tsp ground mustard
2 tsp kosher salt
For Crispy Onions:
Soak onions in buttermilk for about an hour, tossing occasionally to ensure they coat nicely. Preheat canola oil in medium saucepan and heat to 375*. Combine dry ingredients in separate bowl. Remove the onions from buttermilk and immediately dredge in flour mixture. Coat evenly, remove from flour and shake off excess, and gently drop into hot oil. Let fry about 1 minute or until crispy, remove from oil with spider or tongs, let excess oil drip then place on paper towel.
1 small Spanish onion (about 6oz), julienned 1/8" thick
cup buttermilk
1 cup sifted flour
1 tbsp corn starch
1 tsp kosher salt
tsp black pepper
tsp granulated garlic powder
For Smoked Brisket:
Rub beef brisket with spice mix, let cure overnight, or at least 8 hours. Smoke for 12 hours at 200*F with mix of hickory and apple wood chips. Pull brisket and let rest at least 45 minutes before slicing.
Spice Mix:
2 tbsp kosher salt
tsp pink curing salt #1
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp ancho chili powder
2 tsp granulated garlic powder
1 tsp ground black pepper
2 tbsp brown sugar
***Please be very specific with the ingredients, measurements (in ounces, cups, etc., NOT grams/ liters) and cooking instructions.***
Preparation:
On each challah bun, top with 6oz smoked brisket, 2oz bourbon bbq sauce, 2oz vinegar slaw, and 1/2oz crispy onions. Enjoy!
Lollapalooza 2019: How to eat for $5 or more with your wristband across Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News