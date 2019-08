Lollapalooza 2019: How to eat for $5 or more with your wristband across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is taking over Grant Park this weekend and there are ways you can use your wristbands beyond festival grounds.Chicago restaurants are helping Lollapalooza festival-goers get more bang for their buck and snag some food deals around the city.Chef Matthew Sommers from Forum 55 stopped by ABC7 to discuss their Lollapalooza special.Check out these locations to get free items, special promotions, and discounts for anyone with their wristband to get the most out of your Lollapalooza ticket:Downtown food hall Forum 55 is offering Lollapalooza attendees a cool retreat just blocks from the festival. Try any of their regular offerings like Pork & Mindy's barbecue sandwiches or newest addition Taco Joint or show your wristband and try the special Challah-Palooza sandwich special featuring 12-hour smoked brisket, crunchy slaw, and bourbon bbq sauce on a challah bun ($9). Beatnik is the place to vibe out for Lollapalooza brunch all weekend long. Indulge in pork cheek fried rice, a caramelized banana cinnamon roll or avocado toast. Mimosa bottle service is $60 and if you show your Lollapalooza wristband to your server you can order Lollapalooza Punch ($13) for 50% off. A live DJ will be spinning beats for brunch on Saturday and Sunday to put you in a festival mindset as soon as you wake up.Prepare for Lollapalooza by carbo-loading at Steingold's Deli . From Monday, July 29 - Friday, August 9, come into Steingold's Irving Park location and get a free mini bagel and cream cheese with any purchase if you show your official 2019 Lollapalooza wristbands. Love your meal or want to try something else? Find Steingold's at Chow Town inside of the festival for a pastrami sandwich ($12), bagels and cream cheese ($5), and Black & White cookie ice cream sandwiches!For out-of-towners, The Talbott Hotel is offering guests with wrist-bands the opportunity to stay just steps away from the Magnificent Mile and receive a complimentary Palooza Punch cocktail at their restaurant 20 East. Looking to chill out during the festival? Add CBD to any cocktail for $5.1 dozen Challah twist bunsSmoked Brisket, sliced " thickBourbon BBQ SauceVinegar SlawCrispy OnionsCombine all ingredients in mixing bowl and toss to dress.1 cup green cabbage, shredded1 cup red cabbage, shredded1 cup carrot, shreddedcup scallions, sliced1oz olive oil1oz apple cider vinegarSalt and pepper to tasteCombine all ingredients in sauce pan, simmer for about 30 minutes to incorporate the flavors and cook off alcohol.2.5 cups ketchupcup watercup Bulleit Bourboncup Worcestershire saucecup apple cider vinegar2 tbsp brown sugar1 tbsp chipotle chili powder1 tsp ground mustard2 tsp kosher saltSoak onions in buttermilk for about an hour, tossing occasionally to ensure they coat nicely. Preheat canola oil in medium saucepan and heat to 375*. Combine dry ingredients in separate bowl. Remove the onions from buttermilk and immediately dredge in flour mixture. Coat evenly, remove from flour and shake off excess, and gently drop into hot oil. Let fry about 1 minute or until crispy, remove from oil with spider or tongs, let excess oil drip then place on paper towel.1 small Spanish onion (about 6oz), julienned 1/8" thickcup buttermilk1 cup sifted flour1 tbsp corn starch1 tsp kosher salttsp black peppertsp granulated garlic powderRub beef brisket with spice mix, let cure overnight, or at least 8 hours. Smoke for 12 hours at 200*F with mix of hickory and apple wood chips. Pull brisket and let rest at least 45 minutes before slicing.Spice Mix:2 tbsp kosher salttsp pink curing salt #11 tbsp smoked paprika1 tbsp ancho chili powder2 tsp granulated garlic powder1 tsp ground black pepper2 tbsp brown sugarOn each challah bun, top with 6oz smoked brisket, 2oz bourbon bbq sauce, 2oz vinegar slaw, and 1/2oz crispy onions. Enjoy!