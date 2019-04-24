Looking for tea? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered

BomboBar Old Town
1529 N. Wells St., Old Town
Photo: Ashley L./Yelp
BomboBar Old Town is a spot to score pizza, coffee, tea and desserts.
This is the second location in Chicago offering sweet and savory menu items. As for tea, look for the Chai, Loose Leaf Tea or the Affogato.
BomboBar Old Town's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Ashley L., who reviewed BomboBar Old Town on April 16, wrote, "BomboBar is one of those must-visit and totally Instagrammable dessert places that I'm really happy is on this side of town now."
Yelper Miriam B. wrote, "This place is the real deal with amazing gelato, fresh ground espresso drinks and bombolini (aka the best doughnuts ever)."
BomboBar Old Town is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-midnight on Thursday, 8 a.m.-2:30 a.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Xurro
3927 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center
Photo: surim H./Yelp
Xurro is a Mexican spot, offering desserts and coffee and tea.
The new spot specializes in churros offering a wide variety of dessert options. Try the Chai Tea Latte with one of the specialty churros.
Yelp users are excited about Xurro, which currently holds five stars out of three reviews on the site.
Yelper Surim H., who reviewed Xurro on March 17, wrote, "It's super clean and churros are made fresh to order! They offer mini plain churros, smoothies, milkshakes and other sorts of desserts."
Mike B. noted, "Churros and ice cream -- this is an instant winner. I went straight (vanilla) churro, my daughter had the churro sundae. Tasted great and the price was super reasonable."
Xurro is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
L'Ours Bakery Cafe
1424 W. Taylor St., University Village
Photo: Yanhong J./Yelp
L'Ours Bakery Cafe is a cafe and bakery, offering coffee, tea and more.
The new cafe offers milk tea, fruit tea and tea latte. On the menu, look for the Golden Milk Tea, Super Lemon Detox, Peach Peach and more.
L'Ours Bakery Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jasmine D., who was one of the first users to visit L'Ours Bakery Cafe on March 18, wrote, "L'Ours is a welcome addition to University Village! I came here on a weekday afternoon to work for a few hours. ... I ordered the Oriental Beauty -- a jasmine/peach creation with a cheese mustache. Apart from its name, this drink was a solid 10/10."
Yelper Ariel H. wrote, "A really cute find! We're not generally located near UIC, but ventured out here on a rare sunny Saturday. The lighting is soft and really conducive to studying, and there are a few larger tables."
L'Ours Bakery Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.