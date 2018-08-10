Lucky Charm Cafe now open in Irving Park with coffee and pastries

Searching for a new spot for coffee and freshly baked pastries? Look no further than Lucky Charm Cafe, located at 3600 W. Irving Park Road.
The Irving Park newcomer pairs caffeinated beverages (espresso, americano, cappuccino, mocha or chai latte) with croissants, eclairs, fruit tarts, doughnuts and bread pudding.
On the weekend, try signature drinks like the affogato, which is espresso topped with ice cream, and the lavender latte. Check out the menu here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, Lucky Charm Cafe is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Brenda W., who reviewed the new spot on July 30, wrote, "This is a great addition to the neighborhood! The girls at the front are super hospitable and made a delectable iced latte for my boyfriend and I. Great selection of doughnuts and a wide variety of flavored lattes."
And Janine D. said, "Amazing and delicious pastries! Nice and friendly atmosphere. Free Wi-Fi and easy parking. Great addition to the neighborhood!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lucky Charm Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
