Mabe's Deli debuts in Park Manor, offering sandwiches, salads and more

A new deli has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mabe's Deli, the fresh addition is located at 312 E. 75th St. in Park Manor.
This fresh offering serves up mostly salads, sandwiches and smoothies. Zero in on specific menu options like the orange dreamsicle smoothie with mango, orange juice and vanilla syrup; a classic Caesar salad; and The Bina sandwich, roast beef and pepper jack cheese and herb mayo on multigrain bread. The full menu can be seen here. Delivery and online ordering is now available.
With just one review on Yelp thus far, Mabes Deli currently has a five-star rating.
Johnathon B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Amazing sandwiches! Lots of flavor, incredible menu, great staff and cool place! Very cool and unique menu."
Head on over to check it out: Mabe's Deli is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
