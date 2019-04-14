Food & Drink

Make your own Easter Brunch with ideas from Chef Dan Harris

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're avoiding the Easter brunch crowd next weekend, we want to show you an easy and delicious recipe you can make at home for the holiday.

4 Star Restaurant Group Executive Chef Dan Harris shows ABC7 how to make lobster deviled eggs.

Recipe:

Lobster Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

Hard Boiled eggs: 12

Mayo: cup

French's Mustard: 2 tbsp

Sriracha: tbsp

Lobster Meat: 4 oz

Spicy Asian Mayo: 3 tbsp

Green Scallions: 1 tsp

Instructions:

1. Cut hard boiled egg in half lengthwise

2. Remove yolk from eggs

3. Combine yolk, mayo, french's mustard and sriracha in food processor

4. In a separate bowl, combine lobster meat and spicy asian mayo

5. Arrange egg whites on serving dish

6. Fill egg whites with yolk mixture (just above half)

7. Top with lobster and Asian mayo mixture

8. Garnish with scallions

To make these luxe bites, slice 12 hard-boiled eggs in half and remove the egg yolks. Combine yolks with cup of mayo, 2 tablespoons French's Mustard, and tablespoon Sriracha in a blender, and blend until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine 4 oz. cooked lobster meat and 3 tablespoons of spicy mayo. Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture, and top with the lobster mixture. Garnish with chopped scallions.

4 Star Restaurant Group Easter Brunch Locations:


Remington's: 20 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602

Frasca Pizzeria: 3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657

Ella Elli: 1349 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

For more information, visit http://www.4srg.com/
