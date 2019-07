Make your own Easter Brunch with ideas from Chef Dan Harris

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're avoiding the Easter brunch crowd next weekend, we want to show you an easy and delicious recipe you can make at home for the holiday.4 Star Restaurant Group Executive Chef Dan Harris shows ABC7 how to make lobster deviled eggs.Ingredients:Hard Boiled eggs: 12Mayo: cupFrench's Mustard: 2 tbspSriracha: tbspLobster Meat: 4 ozSpicy Asian Mayo: 3 tbspGreen Scallions: 1 tspInstructions:1. Cut hard boiled egg in half lengthwise2. Remove yolk from eggs3. Combine yolk, mayo, french's mustard and sriracha in food processor4. In a separate bowl, combine lobster meat and spicy asian mayo5. Arrange egg whites on serving dish6. Fill egg whites with yolk mixture (just above half)7. Top with lobster and Asian mayo mixture8. Garnish with scallionsTo make these luxe bites, slice 12 hard-boiled eggs in half and remove the egg yolks. Combine yolks with cup of mayo, 2 tablespoons French's Mustard, and tablespoon Sriracha in a blender, and blend until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine 4 oz. cooked lobster meat and 3 tablespoons of spicy mayo. Fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture, and top with the lobster mixture. Garnish with chopped scallions.Remington's: 20 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602Frasca Pizzeria: 3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657Ella Elli: 1349 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657For more information, visit http://www.4srg.com/