CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're avoiding the Easter brunch crowd next weekend, we want to show you an easy and delicious recipe you can make at home for the holiday.
4 Star Restaurant Group Executive Chef Dan Harris shows ABC7 how to make lobster deviled eggs.
Recipe:
Lobster Deviled Eggs
Ingredients:
Hard Boiled eggs: 12
Mayo: cup
French's Mustard: 2 tbsp
Sriracha: tbsp
Lobster Meat: 4 oz
Spicy Asian Mayo: 3 tbsp
Green Scallions: 1 tsp
Instructions:
1. Cut hard boiled egg in half lengthwise
2. Remove yolk from eggs
3. Combine yolk, mayo, french's mustard and sriracha in food processor
4. In a separate bowl, combine lobster meat and spicy asian mayo
5. Arrange egg whites on serving dish
6. Fill egg whites with yolk mixture (just above half)
7. Top with lobster and Asian mayo mixture
8. Garnish with scallions
4 Star Restaurant Group Easter Brunch Locations:
Remington's: 20 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602
Frasca Pizzeria: 3358 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60657
Ella Elli: 1349 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
For more information, visit http://www.4srg.com/
Make your own Easter Brunch with ideas from Chef Dan Harris
