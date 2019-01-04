FOOD & DRINK

Man who got locked in Burger King bathroom sues over 'meals for life' deal

EMBED </>More Videos

Man suing Burger King over meals for life deal. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. --
An Oregon man is suing Burger King for backing out of a 'meals for life' deal.

Curtis Brooner says the fast food giant offered the deal because he got locked in the bathroom for more than an hour at a restaurant in Wood Village last month.

Brooner's attorney Michael Fuller told KATU that his client went to pull the door and it wouldn't open.

Fuller said employees gave Brooner "a fly swatter to 'jimmy' the door open, which actually cut his hand."

Court documents claim employees on the other side laughed at Brooner while he was stuck in the restroom.

The Burger King manager offered Brooner free food for the rest of his life should he come into the restaurant, Fuller said.

He said the restaurant did honor the deal for a few weeks, but then a regional manager reneged the offer.

"It's the principle. The jury is going to enjoy it. There are funny elements of the case, but there is nothing funny about being locked in a dank bathroom for an hour," Fuller said.

Brooner and his attorney are suing for about $9,000 - or the cost of one burger meal a week until he turns 72.

"I think we will reach a fair settlement. My client was presented with an offer, he accepted it and a deal was a deal," Fuller said.

Burger King and the franchise owner of the restaurant have not commented on the lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldburger kinglawsuitfast food restaurantbathroomOregon
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for Mediterranean eats? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered
Get tacos and more at West Park's new Taqueria Aurora
Parlor Pizza Bar makes River North debut, with pizza and more
Explore the 3 freshest new businesses to debut in Elgin
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke resigns as finance chairman after attempted extortion charge
Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game
New Water Tower Place rules for teens take effect Friday
Kane County sheriff spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints
19-year-old killed in 'No Lackin Challenge' shooting
Man, 3-year-old unhurt after debris crashes into windshield
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
Azawakh dog: American Kennel Club adds new breed
Show More
Man told 911 he killed his family before arrest, police say
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as shutdown persists
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
New Democratic bill would require 10 years of presidential tax returns
More News