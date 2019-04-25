Food & Drink

Man victorious in quest to beat $500 Cici's Pizza challenge

KATY, Texas -- Can you finish a 28-inch pizza in 1 hour? A competitive eater inhaled one with time to spare Monday night in exchange for some cold, hard cash.



Brandon 'Da Garbage Disposal' Clark won $500 cash at the Cici's Pizza in Katy after he took on the two-man challenge by himself.

He told ABC13 Eyewitness News he considered eating a sausage pizza, but it would require more chewing. He opted for olives instead.

We told you about the rules last week: You and one partner have one hour to eat a 28-inch one topping pizza. You will each be given a 32 oz. drink.

You have to eat the whole pizza, crust and all. There are no trips to the restroom and you have to hold it all down until at least two minutes after you finish.

It costs $50 to enter, but if you complete the challenge, you win $500.

You can take the challenge at the Cici's located at 21931 Katy Freeway. You need to make an appointment 24 hours in advance. Good luck!

