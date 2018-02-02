WINDY CITY LIVE

ManBQue Share Foods for the Big Game

Whether your team made it to the Super Bowl or not, we have recipes that will score big at any game day party. (WLS)

Whether your team made it to the Super Bowl or not, we have recipes that will score big at any game day party. The guys from ManBQue stopped by to share their favorite foods and to talk about their latest cook book 'Eat Street: The ManBQue Guide to Making Street Food at Home."

The original ManBQue book focused on grilling and outdoor cooking. The second book 'Eat Street' focuses on their interpretation of street food from around the globe. They have recipes from Mexico City, Thailand, China, and Europe. U.S. inspired recipes are from Utah, New York, Philly, LA. Austin, and Chicago.

For those who like their food grilled, fired, and charred, Eat Street presents 200 recipes for the most delicious food in the world-street food. Starting with the setups, you'll discover how to get the most out of everything from flat-top griddles to outdoor brick ovens to earthenware pots, so you make the best food with the right equipment. Then dig into the greatest hand-held grub from around the world: Philly Cheese Steaks, Pork Belly Gyoza Dumplings, Arepas, and more. Each recipe comes paired with a beer, so you put the right bottle or can with whatever you're cooking.

They shared recipes for Philadelphia Cheesesteaks, Lobster Mac N cheese rolls and Ramen Sliders here.

More on ManBQue: http://manbque.com
