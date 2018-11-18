MasterChef alumni Beth Peterson takes on tailgating in new cookbook

From hot wings to lobster nachos and epic Bloody Marys, Chef Beth Peterson has taken the traditional tailgate party to a whole new level.
Peterson joined ABC7 to share a taste from her book, The Tailgate Cookbook.
Blue Cheese Kettle Chips
1 to 12 servings, depending on how willing you are to share this one.
3 tablespoons of butter
2 tablespoons of flour
2 cups heavy cream
6 ounces of bleu cheese- 4 oz small chunks at room temperature
4 oz blue cheese crumbles
8 ounces of cream cheese - softened
10 ounces bag of your favorite kettle chips
1 bunch of green onion - sliced
1 lb of crispy bacon - large crumbles
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Blue cheese sauce:
In a medium pan, melt butter. Whisk the flour into the butter, cook on medium heat for 1 minute. Add heavy cream and pepper. Continue cooking and stirring constantly for 5 minutes. Once at a thick consistency, turn heat to low, add blue cheese, melt until it is fully incorporated. Take off heat. Stir in cream cheese until incorporated into mixture.
Serve:
Spread a layer of your favorite kettle chips in an oven-safe platter that has depth (sides). Generously layer with chopped bacon and blue cheese crumbles and green onions, then, ladle the thick sauce over that initial layer and repeat. The last layer should be topped with a layer of bacon, blue cheese crumbles and reserve the remaining green onion until after broiled. Broil for 4 minutes until cheese is golden.
For garnish and a fresh flavor, sprinkle chopped green onions over the dish. Serve hot. Serve with additional chips and... maybe some forks. Suggestion for bringing this partially assembled to the tailgate. Finish assembly and place the dish on the grill for final warming of the fully assembled appetizer. When the dish sits, it can make the chips a little soggy so transporting this dish fully sauced can be tricky depending on timing.
