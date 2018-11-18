FOOD & DRINK

MasterChef alumni Beth Peterson takes on tailgating in new cookbook

EMBED </>More Videos

From hot wings to lobster nachos and epic Bloody Marys, Chef Beth Peterson has taken the traditional tailgate party to a whole new level.

From hot wings to lobster nachos and epic Bloody Marys, Chef Beth Peterson has taken the traditional tailgate party to a whole new level.

Peterson joined ABC7 to share a taste from her book, The Tailgate Cookbook.

Blue Cheese Kettle Chips

1 to 12 servings, depending on how willing you are to share this one.

3 tablespoons of butter
2 tablespoons of flour
2 cups heavy cream
6 ounces of bleu cheese- 4 oz small chunks at room temperature

4 oz blue cheese crumbles
8 ounces of cream cheese - softened
10 ounces bag of your favorite kettle chips
1 bunch of green onion - sliced
1 lb of crispy bacon - large crumbles
1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Blue cheese sauce:
In a medium pan, melt butter. Whisk the flour into the butter, cook on medium heat for 1 minute. Add heavy cream and pepper. Continue cooking and stirring constantly for 5 minutes. Once at a thick consistency, turn heat to low, add blue cheese, melt until it is fully incorporated. Take off heat. Stir in cream cheese until incorporated into mixture.

Serve:
Spread a layer of your favorite kettle chips in an oven-safe platter that has depth (sides). Generously layer with chopped bacon and blue cheese crumbles and green onions, then, ladle the thick sauce over that initial layer and repeat. The last layer should be topped with a layer of bacon, blue cheese crumbles and reserve the remaining green onion until after broiled. Broil for 4 minutes until cheese is golden.

For garnish and a fresh flavor, sprinkle chopped green onions over the dish. Serve hot. Serve with additional chips and... maybe some forks. Suggestion for bringing this partially assembled to the tailgate. Finish assembly and place the dish on the grill for final warming of the fully assembled appetizer. When the dish sits, it can make the chips a little soggy so transporting this dish fully sauced can be tricky depending on timing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingcooking cheftailgate
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Rack House Kitchen & Tavern offering Thanksgiving catering menu
Le Sud brings the South of France to Chicago
Vaughn Occupational High School students win Cooking Up Change Competition
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Streets closed around 95th Street CTA Red Line station
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Lamborghini stolen from Villa Park found outside River North bar
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
2 killed in hit-and-run; family questions role of state trooper
Joe Biden adopts adorable shelter dog
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Driver crashes into new Arlington Heights Police Station
Show More
Illinois prison inmate's death ruled a homicide
Hunters asked to be on lookout for clues on missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs
Art on theMART debuts winter holiday projections
Illinois Association of School Boards votes against giving districts option to arm teachers
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow ends, partial clearing Sunday
More News