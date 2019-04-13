Food & Drink

Max and Benny's Restaurant holding traditional Passover Seder to mark the beginning of Passover

By Rachel Davis
Passover begins on Friday, April 19th. The Jewish holiday commemorates the liberation of Jewish people from slavery in Egypt over 3000 years ago.

The Passover Seder is a traditional Jewish meal that marks the beginning Passover.

The owners of Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli in Northbrook will be hosting a Passover Seder, featuring a variety of delicious holiday favorites. Reservations are currently being taken for the first two nights of Passover, which are Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Passover Matzo Kugel

Ingredients
***Please be very specific with the ingredients, measurements (in ounces, cups, etc., NOT grams/ liters) and cooking instructions.***
1-10 oz package Matzo Sheets
12 Eggs

2 large Granny Smith Apples, peeled/cored/chopped
1 tsp Vanilla
1/2 cup Dark Brown Sugar
1/3 cup Granulated Sugar
3 TBSP Gold Raisins
3 TBSP Raisins

tsp Cinnamon
tsp Salt

Preparation
Soak Matzo squares in very hot water in batches to lightly soften (1min per batch) (pat dry, slightly.) Combine with remaining ingredients in a bowl.
Move to sprayed 9 x 13 pan. Bake at 350 for 1 hour and 30 minutes.

To learn more about Max and Benny's and to make reservations, visit: http://www.maxandbennys.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagonorthbrookpassover
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News