Max and Benny's Restaurant holding traditional Passover Seder to mark the beginning of Passover

Passover begins on Friday, April 19th. The Jewish holiday commemorates the liberation of Jewish people from slavery in Egypt over 3000 years ago.
The Passover Seder is a traditional Jewish meal that marks the beginning Passover.
The owners of Max and Benny's Restaurant and Deli in Northbrook will be hosting a Passover Seder, featuring a variety of delicious holiday favorites. Reservations are currently being taken for the first two nights of Passover, which are Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.
Passover Matzo Kugel
Ingredients
1-10 oz package Matzo Sheets
12 Eggs
2 large Granny Smith Apples, peeled/cored/chopped
1 tsp Vanilla
1/2 cup Dark Brown Sugar
1/3 cup Granulated Sugar
3 TBSP Gold Raisins
3 TBSP Raisins
tsp Cinnamon
tsp Salt
Preparation
Soak Matzo squares in very hot water in batches to lightly soften (1min per batch) (pat dry, slightly.) Combine with remaining ingredients in a bowl.
Move to sprayed 9 x 13 pan. Bake at 350 for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
To learn more about Max and Benny's and to make reservations, visit: http://www.maxandbennys.com/
