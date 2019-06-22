Max's Deli shares ideas for creating the perfect picnic spread

Max's Deli joined ABC7 with their tips for the perfect outdoor summer spread.
Recipes:
Raw Veggie Salad - feeds 8
4 radishes - sliced
1 head broccoli - little pieces
1 red bell medium diced
1 pint baby heirloom tomatoes - cut in
1 carrot - medium diced
red onion - thin sliced
1 Japanese cucumber - medium diced
1 avocado - medium diced
3oz red wine vinegar
kosher salt & black pepper to taste
3oz virgin olive oil
cup pumpkin seeds
- toss veggies in a serving bowl
- Add salt, pepper, olive oil & vinegar
- Top with seeds & avocado
Corn-off-the-cobb-salad - Feeds 8
4 calico corn kissed on grill - sliced off cob
4 roma tomatoes - medium diced
red onion - thin sliced
1 jalapeno - small diced
kosher salt & black pepper to taste
3oz virgin olive oil
1 lemon
1 avocado - medium diced
bunch cilantro - rough chop
- Toss veggies in serving bowl
- Add salt, pepper, oil & lemon juice
- Top with avocado