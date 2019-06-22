Food & Drink

Max's Deli shares ideas for creating the perfect picnic spread

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is the season for picnics, outdoor concerts and barbecues.

Max's Deli joined ABC7 with their tips for the perfect outdoor summer spread.

Recipes:

Raw Veggie Salad - feeds 8

4 radishes - sliced

1 head broccoli - little pieces

1 red bell medium diced

1 pint baby heirloom tomatoes - cut in

1 carrot - medium diced

red onion - thin sliced

1 Japanese cucumber - medium diced

1 avocado - medium diced

3oz red wine vinegar

kosher salt & black pepper to taste

3oz virgin olive oil

cup pumpkin seeds

  1. toss veggies in a serving bowl
  2. Add salt, pepper, olive oil & vinegar
  3. Top with seeds & avocado


Corn-off-the-cobb-salad - Feeds 8

4 calico corn kissed on grill - sliced off cob

4 roma tomatoes - medium diced

red onion - thin sliced

1 jalapeno - small diced

kosher salt & black pepper to taste

3oz virgin olive oil

1 lemon

1 avocado - medium diced

bunch cilantro - rough chop

  1. Toss veggies in serving bowl
  2. Add salt, pepper, oil & lemon juice
  3. Top with avocado
