Max's Deli shares ideas for creating the perfect picnic spread

toss veggies in a serving bowl Add salt, pepper, olive oil & vinegar Top with seeds & avocado

Toss veggies in serving bowl Add salt, pepper, oil & lemon juice Top with avocado

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is the season for picnics, outdoor concerts and barbecues.Max's Deli joined ABC7 with their tips for the perfect outdoor summer spread.To learn more about Max's Deli visit www.maxs-deli.com/ 4 radishes - sliced1 head broccoli - little pieces1 red bell medium diced1 pint baby heirloom tomatoes - cut in1 carrot - medium dicedred onion - thin sliced1 Japanese cucumber - medium diced1 avocado - medium diced3oz red wine vinegarkosher salt & black pepper to taste3oz virgin olive oilcup pumpkin seeds4 calico corn kissed on grill - sliced off cob4 roma tomatoes - medium dicedred onion - thin sliced1 jalapeno - small dicedkosher salt & black pepper to taste3oz virgin olive oil1 lemon1 avocado - medium dicedbunch cilantro - rough chop