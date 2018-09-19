U.S. & WORLD

McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not lovin' it

A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.

The fast food giant announced it altered the recipe for apple pie. The beloved dessert supposedly includes fewer ingredients and a whole new look.

The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

McDonald's say they are made with six different kinds of apples that are "100-percent American grown." The pies clock in at 240 calories.

As you can probably guess, customers took to social media when they noticed the change and the reviews were mixed.

The McDonald's twitter page has been flooded with inquiries and has been addressing people's concerns saying, "Our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love."

It's not yet clear if the public outcry will change the recipe back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'su.s. & worldsocial media
U.S. & WORLD
DA: CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of 2 rapes, preyed on up to 1,000 women
Pa. mom charged in boy's death allegedly put Vicodin in sippy cup
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper released from prison
Florence update: President Donald Trump visits North Carolina to see storm damage
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Alessi Presents "In the Kitchen" with personal chef Gabe Miranda
Fresh, fast and fried: Tim Tim's Express Grill opens its doors in Mayfair
Take on tteokbokki: Greenlight Korean Pub & Karaoke opens in Arcadia Terrace
Dragon-turtles, dim sum and more at 3 Chicago newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 of testimony
Middleton, Wis. officials: Suspect dead after shooting at software company
ABC7 exclusive: Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes surprise visit to Chicago
2 found dead in Hammond home, police investigating
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper released from prison
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
Police: Man, 45, threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Show More
Police: Person may have pointed gun at children playing in Naperville park
Jeep crashes into Portage Park CVS after shooting; 2 injured
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Convicted kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
More News