FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's features globally inspired menu at new West Loop headquarters

Photo: Bobbi H./Yelp

By Hoodline
The popular food chain McDonald's has opened a brand-new eatery with an international twist in its Chicago headquarters. Called McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant, the new addition is located at 1045 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop.

The menu will rotate regularly and currently features items from its restaurants in Brazil, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada and France, the company says on its corporate website. The one-of-a-kind spot also offers classic favorites.

At more than 6,000 square feet, the new eatery also includes a Latin American-style dessert center and an Australian McCafe.

McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Erin C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 10, said, "Drove in from the suburbs to visit this location. Was very excited to see all the options the global menu had to offer! Was very disappointed when I clicked on the 'sides' portion of the global menu and only cheese-covered fries and one other item came up."

And Quiana S. said, "Fresh and made-to-order burgers. Global McDonald's offers a variety of food items from their various locations around the world. The menu is expected to change every two months with different selections."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
Show More
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
Woman shot in head fleeing Englewood attempted robbery
More News