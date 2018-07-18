FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's too sweet deal! (KTRK)

If you love McDonald's fries, we have a salty-sweet deal you won't want to miss out on.

McDonald's announced it will be giving out free French fries for the rest of the year.

Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there's a catch!

In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald's app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

McDonald's is headquartered in Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodmcdonald'sfree stuffconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News