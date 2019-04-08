mcdonald's

McDonald's limits menu options after midnight

McDonald's is scaling back its "after midnight" menu.

Diners craving an early morning McDonald's fix can still pick up staples like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and fries.

However, you won't be able to order salads, the Filet-O-Fish, or the McChicken sandwich after 12 a.m.

The fast-food giant says the smaller menu will help the chain simplify its late-night offering so guests can get their favorites faster.

Customers can still choose from the all-day breakfast menu, sweets, and McCafe items after midnight as well.
