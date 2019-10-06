Food & Drink

McDonald's McRib returning to menus Monday for a limited time

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite!

The fast food chain announced Thursday that the McRib is set to return to 10,000 restaurants as early as Monday.

The McRib - a boneless pork sandwich, made with a tangy barbecue sauce and topped with onion and pickles on a hoagie-style bun - will only be available for a limited time.

The sandwich came back late last October for a limited run.

McDonald's first debuted the iconic sandwich in 1981.

To find the closest participating restaurant, enter your ZIP code at www.mcdfinder.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sfood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
4 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Kansas City bar
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park: police
Man charged with bringing fake pipe bomb to work: police
3 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Show More
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
Chicago Bears take on Oakland Raiders in London
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, with a breeze Sunday
Multiple injured after series of explosions rock Oktoberfest
CTA Blue Line resumes normal service Monday morning
More TOP STORIES News