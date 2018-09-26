FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's says most burgers now preservative-free

A McDonald's restaurant (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Following years of reformulating at McDonald's, most of the burgers it serves in the U.S. are now preservative-free.

As of Wednesday, the world's largest burger chain says classics like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese are preservative-free, with reformulated buns and sauces. Pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can request sandwiches without pickles.

McDonald's has been gradually removing preservatives from its menu for several years in an effort to appeal to more health-conscious buyers. In 2016, it removed high-fructose corn syrup from its buns and took artificial preservatives out of its Chicken McNuggets.

The Chicago-based company says around one-third of its sandwiches still have artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, including Egg McMuffins and Filet-O-Fish. It hasn't set a timeline for removing those ingredients.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfast food restaurantnutritionu.s. & worldChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Mod Pizza brings its customizable pies to Elgin
Fast-casual eatery Bombay Wraps comes to Lakeview
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense calls more witnesses on day 3 of their case
3rd Kavanaugh accuser submits allegation to Senate panel
Deerfield man stabbed wife 15 times, held her hostage, court docs say
VIDEO: Racial slurs spark bleacher brawl at Wrigley Field
Former Schaumburg HS teacher charged with sexually assaulting student in 2001
16-year-old killed after car 'cut in half' in Valparaiso crash
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Girl with rare disorder in tears after being scolded at baseball game
Show More
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Senior citizen pepper-sprayed by 2 women in South Loop, police say
Victor Ortiz arrested, boxer accused of rape in Oxnard, Calif.
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
More News