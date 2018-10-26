McRib returns to McDonald's for 2018; McRib locator will help you find one

It's back. The McRib is returning to more than 9,000 McDonald's restaurants in October!
If you're one of the many people who wait for the limited-time sandwich to return to the menu, you'll have even more ways to order it this year.
The McRib will be available in stores, as always, but it will also be available through Uber Eats.
The McRib's most loyal fans can download the McDonald's Finder app to find participating restaurants offering the limited-time sandwich. Customers can also download the Uber Eats app to find the nearest participating McDelivery restaurant in their area.
