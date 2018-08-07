Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop

A new Mediterranean eatery and bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Cafe Bonhomme, the newcomer is located at 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive in the Loop.
Cafe Bonhomme sits adjacent to Beatnik on the River, an outdoor patio space that is also operated by the Bonhomme Hospitality Group (Beatnik in West Town, Black Bull and Celeste, among others). The indoor cafe features a large pastry case and opens at 7 a.m. on weekdays for commuters, the Chicago Tribunereports.
Classic caffeinated beverage options like espressos, americanos, macchiatos and mochas are on offer from Sparrow Coffee, as are freshly pressed juices and smoothies. Hungry? Grab a chocolate croissant, cinnamon Danish roll or yogurt parfait in the morning.
Lunch and dinner fare includes a jamon iberico and tomato sandwich, tuna tataki, wrapped scallops and huevos rotos and chorizo. Head to the bar for beer, wine, sangria and house cocktails. See the menus here.
Cafe Bonhomme has a three-star rating on Yelp based on five reviews thus far.
Sean D., who reviewed the new spot on July 27, wrote, "The service was prompt and the food excellent. I love having a restaurant near my office that serves interesting, eclectic fare aside from the typical (boring) options along Wacker Drive. Wine list is thoughtful and European focused."
Emily Z. added, "The beet hummus is delicious! Lots of beet flavor with blue cheese! ... The space and finishes are gorgeous. I'll definitely be back!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cafe Bonhomme is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
