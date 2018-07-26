Merchant brings modern American fare to Logan Square

If you're looking for modern American fare, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to Logan Square, called Merchant, is located at 3137 W. Logan Blvd.
With hours that extend past midnight, Merchant has lunch, dinner and late night offerings available. Check out lunch items like the egg salad sandwich, Italian sausage sandwich or bravas tacos with potatoes. For dinner, the eatery serves dishes like charred octopus with miso bagna cauda an shaved fennel and rib-eye steak with garlic or grilled corn on the cob.
Thirsty? Beer, wine and signature cocktails are on offer. Try a handmade concoction like the Cuba Libre with Jamaican rum, lime and Mexican coke, or the bourbon Manhattan with cyan, vermouth and bitters. Check out the full menu here.
The new bar has made a decent impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Lexy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "Super excited about this new restaurant in Logan. I cannot say enough good things about the salmon and rib-eye. They were cooked perfectly and we were eating the meat off the bone."
And Maggie M. wrote, "The service was great, very knowledgeable staff, the food was spectacular and the drinks were super tasty and creative! My favorite was the Negroni."
Head on over to check it out: Merchant is open from 10-2 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 10-3 a.m. on Saturday.
