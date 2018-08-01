FOOD & DRINK

Meson Del Taco Express brings Mexican fare to Belmont Heights

Photo: Joe P./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Belmont Heights, called Meson Del Taco Express, is located at 7616 W. Belmont Ave. Open from breakfast through dinner, the restaurant serves up tortas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, chimichangas and other Mexican fare.

Notable menu options include the al pastor burrito with roast pork, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado; the Three Taco Dinner served with choice of protein, onions and cilantro with rice and beans on the side; and a carne asada torta with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, sour cream, avocado and cheese. Check out the full menu here.

The new arrival has a five-star rating on Yelp based on two reviews.

Jake F., who reviewed the eatery on July 29, wrote, "The tacos de lengua were really good. Great spot. Putting it on the rotation. A solid Mexican option very much needed in these parts. Thank you!"

Yelper Justino S. added, "Had a chicken, steak and fish taco. All of them delicious! Service was pleasant and prompt, and the inside was very clean. So glad a good Mexican spot finally opened up in the neighborhood!"

The restaurant's hours were not available at time of publication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Baobab BBQ opens its doors in Lincoln Square
Streeterville eats: Your guide to new treat spots and reopened restaurants
Dos Toros founders Leo and Oliver Kremer open 3 new Chicago locations
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Arlington Heights men charged in sex assault of 2 girls
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 9 from Chicago area among survivors
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Parents hiring Fortnite video game tutors for their kids
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Show More
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Woman left young son in car outside Stratford Square Mall, police say
68 luxury vehicles valued at $5.2M destroyed in smuggling crackdown
'Dragon's breath' candy health scare: Mom shares warning
More News