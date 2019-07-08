Metra adds service on some lines for Taste of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is adding trains and making changes to schedules on some lines to accommodate the large number of people expected to attend the Taste of Chicago, which runs July 10-14 in Grant Park.
Starting Wednesday and continuing throughout the five-day festival, Metra will add extra trains on its BNSF line. On Saturday, additional inbound trains will operate along the Union Pacific West line.
The updated schedule for each line can be found here: METRA SERVICE for 2019 TASTE OF CHICAGO.
No alcohol will be allowed on Metra trains after 7 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.
Metra warns that trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles from Friday through Sunday.
Metra is offering a a $10 Weekend Pass for unlimited travel on Saturday and Sunday during the Taste. The pass can be purchased with cash on the train or via the Ventra App. Throughout the summer, up to three kids 11 and under can ride free with each adult. Metra Monthly Pass holders can also use their passes for unlimited travel throughout the Metra system on weekends.
For more information on the Taste of Chicago, visit TasteofChicago.us.
