metra

Metra adds service on some lines for Taste of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra is adding trains and making changes to schedules on some lines to accommodate the large number of people expected to attend the Taste of Chicago, which runs July 10-14 in Grant Park.

Starting Wednesday and continuing throughout the five-day festival, Metra will add extra trains on its BNSF line. On Saturday, additional inbound trains will operate along the Union Pacific West line.

The updated schedule for each line can be found here: METRA SERVICE for 2019 TASTE OF CHICAGO.

No alcohol will be allowed on Metra trains after 7 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Metra warns that trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles from Friday through Sunday.

Metra is offering a a $10 Weekend Pass for unlimited travel on Saturday and Sunday during the Taste. The pass can be purchased with cash on the train or via the Ventra App. Throughout the summer, up to three kids 11 and under can ride free with each adult. Metra Monthly Pass holders can also use their passes for unlimited travel throughout the Metra system on weekends.

For more information on the Taste of Chicago, visit TasteofChicago.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagogrant park illoopfestivalmetracommunitytaste of chicago
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See new restaurants coming to Taste of Chicago
METRA
Power outage snarls service on Metra Electric, South Shore lines
Woman fatally struck by Metra train in Cary
MIRACLE ON METRA: Man's life saved by stranger on train
Transit agencies seek pilot program to make transit more affordable, convenient in south suburbs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side, CPD says
66 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
Search resumes for teen who went missing while swimming in Lake Michigan
Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Show More
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News