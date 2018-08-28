Mexican and French bakery Pan Artesanal opens in Logan Square

FOOD & DRINK

New bakery Pan Artesanal has opened its doors in Logan Square. Specializing in Mexican and French pastries and breads, the fresh addition is located at 3724 W. Fullerton Ave.

Look for freshly baked breads, croissants and sweet treats with specialties like pyramid-shaped milk bread (piramide pan de leche quemada), rosemary loaf, canele (a French rum and vanilla pastry with a custard center), Mexican corn cakes and cactus scones.

Sandwiches are also available, including mango avocado, chicken chipotle and black forest ham. Thirsty? Grab a tres leches iced coffee, mocha, espresso or latte to pair with your fare.

Pan Artesanal has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Susie X., who reviewed the bakery on Aug. 11, wrote, "The staff were friendly and the service prompt. The sandwiches were flavorful and made with fresh ingredients, the coffee tasted smooth black and the concha was the right amount of sweet with a light and crunchy topping.

And Ashley L. wrote, "One aspect that makes them unique is that they blend both the Mexican and French cultures deliciously. For example, you can get a chorizo sandwich on a croissant. Definitely take advantage of the bakery as the goods are extremely fresh, and selection changes daily."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pan Artesanal is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
