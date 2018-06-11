FOOD & DRINK

Mexican restaurant Salsa's Grill opens in Albany Park

A new Mexican restaurant that makes its tortillas in-house has opened its doors in Albany Park. Called Salsa's Grill, the newcomer is located at 3808 W. Lawrence Ave. in the space that formerly housed Mexico Lindo Restaurant.

Tacos are sold individually and stuffed with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, Yucatan-style pulled pork and more. For entrees, look for fajitas, enchiladas, carne asada and grilled salmon topped with caramelized onions.

Breakfast is served daily and brunch is available on weekends with offerings that include hotcakes, omelets and molletes (French baguette topped with bean spread, Oaxacan cheese and pico de gallo).

Pair your meal with a shake, fruity fresca, licuado (similar to a smoothie) or a caffeinated beverage.

With just two reviews on Yelp thus far, Salsa's Grill currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Juan C., who reviewed the eatery on June 11, wrote, "Chips and salsa are great. Was surprised when we got a small sopa de fideo. Horchata is sweet and tasty. The chilaquiles rojos were the best I've ever had at a restaurant. All in all, great new spot!"

Yelper Jimmy R. noted, "Steak is very juicy and flavorful. Surprisingly I didn't like the handmade tortilla, had a sweet taste to it that I'm not used to. The pork taco was also very good but a bit on the greasy side, which I didn't mind."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Salsa's Grill is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
