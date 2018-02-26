Mexican spot 'Edgewater Tacos' opens its doors

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Edgewater, called Edgewater Tacos, is located at 5624 N. Broadway (between Bryn Mawr Ave & United States Highway 14).
This new spot--located in the former Apart Pizza Company, which moved to a new locale last fall--features an extensive menu of Mexican mainstays like tacos, burritos, tortas and more.
On the menu, expect to see items such as a marinated pork burrito served with grilled pineapple, chorizo chimichanga deep-fried burrito, scrambled eggs and ham torta topped with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream; and dinner plates like flautas with a choice of fillings, topped with guacamole and sour cream. (You can check out a partial menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Edgewater Tacos is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Wendy E. added: "Meat was super tender and flavorful. Horchata was just as good too! Friendly people. Definitely will be back!"
And Lisa B. said: "Great authentic Mexican food! I had the chicken enchiladas and it was very good. Service was wonderful; can not wait to go back."
Head on over to check it out: Edgewater Tacos is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
