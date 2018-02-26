FOOD & DRINK

Mexican spot 'Edgewater Tacos' opens its doors

Photo: Edgewater T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Edgewater, called Edgewater Tacos, is located at 5624 N. Broadway (between Bryn Mawr Ave & United States Highway 14).

This new spot--located in the former Apart Pizza Company, which moved to a new locale last fall--features an extensive menu of Mexican mainstays like tacos, burritos, tortas and more.

On the menu, expect to see items such as a marinated pork burrito served with grilled pineapple, chorizo chimichanga deep-fried burrito, scrambled eggs and ham torta topped with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream; and dinner plates like flautas with a choice of fillings, topped with guacamole and sour cream. (You can check out a partial menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Edgewater Tacos is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Wendy E. added: "Meat was super tender and flavorful. Horchata was just as good too! Friendly people. Definitely will be back!"

And Lisa B. said: "Great authentic Mexican food! I had the chicken enchiladas and it was very good. Service was wonderful; can not wait to go back."

Head on over to check it out: Edgewater Tacos is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News