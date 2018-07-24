FOOD & DRINK

Mexican spot La Cocina now open in the Loop

Photo: Joe P./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 209 W. Lake St. in the Loop, the fresh addition is called La Cocina. The eatery is open from breakfast through dinner, serving up Mexican fare and cocktails.

In the morning, look for Mexican-style egg tortas and breakfast burritos. Later in the day, noteworthy options include tacos filled with grilled tilapia and pico de gallo, freshly made tamales served with rice and beans and the giant burrito suizo buried under melted cheese.

La Cocina has just two reviews on Yelp, which gives it a 4.5-star rating thus far.

Fa R. wrote, "Such a cute ambiance! Good decor, amazing music, good margaritas -- the pepino (cucumber), Jamaica (hibiscus), pina (pineapple) are fresh/good but not too strong! Walked out of here wanting to come back!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Cocina is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
