FOOD & DRINK

'Moccozy' brings Korean fare to Lakeview

A new Korean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lake View, called Moccozy, is located at 3333 N. Broadway St. (between Roscoe St. & Buckingham Pl.).

This eatery--which takes over the former Kaysang Asian Foods & Sushi--features a variety of traditional Korean-style comfort foods.

Along with the ubiquitous banchan sides that accompany most Korean fare, like kimchi and oi sobagi (cucumber-stuffed kimchi), look for dishes like stone pot bibimbap, bulgogi and chicken fried rice.

Moccozy has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Dennis L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Hottest dolsot bibimbop I've ever had--by that, I mean my rice wasn't just crispy but actually crunchy within minutes. Great flavor, too. "

And Leo S. said: "Went there last night and definitely much better than the previous all-you-can-eat sushi...The space is filled with Korean cuisine aroma, making one hungry upon entering the store. The couple operating it are very friendly, making it feel like eating at home. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Moccozy is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Breakfast House opens new eatery in Lakeview
Ryan surprises WCL audience with Potbelly sandwiches
Chicago Brewhouse debuts on the Riverwalk
Mediterranean spot Cafe Bonhomme now open in the Loop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News