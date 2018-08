'Moccozy' brings Korean fare to Lakeview

A new Korean spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lake View, called Moccozy , is located at 3333 N. Broadway St. (between Roscoe St. & Buckingham Pl.).This eatery--which takes over the former Kaysang Asian Foods & Sushi--features a variety of traditional Korean-style comfort foods.Along with the ubiquitoussides that accompany most Korean fare, like kimchi and(cucumber-stuffed kimchi), look for dishes like stone pot bibimbap, bulgogi and chicken fried rice.Moccozy has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.Dennis L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 27th, said: "Hottest dolsot bibimbop I've ever had--by that, I mean my rice wasn't just crispy but actually crunchy within minutes. Great flavor, too. "And Leo S. said : "Went there last night and definitely much better than the previous all-you-can-eat sushi...The space is filled with Korean cuisine aroma, making one hungry upon entering the store. The couple operating it are very friendly, making it feel like eating at home. "Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Moccozy is open Thursday-Tuesday from 11am-10pm. (It's closed on Wednesday.)