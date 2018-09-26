Mod Pizza brings its customizable pies to Elgin

Mod Pizza has opened a new eatery in Elgin that serves up individually sized pies that are ready in minutes. You can find the U.S.-based chain's local outpost at 1190 S. Randall Road.
On its website, the company touts its artisan-style pizzas and salads that are customized and made fresh daily. Diners can choose from over 30 toppings, all for one price.
Make your own or opt for one of the pizzas on the menu, such as the Dominic with white sauce, asiago, basil, red onion, tomatoes and mild sausage; the Lucy Sunshine with mozzarella, Parmesan, artichokes, garlic and red sauce; or the Calexico with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, chicken, jalapenos, hot Buffalo sauce and red sauce. The same ingredients can also be used for a salad. Here's the menu.
With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mod Pizza is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Lindsay J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 20, wrote, "I love Mod Pizza. The vibe rocks. The workers are super happy to be there and that makes the customers have a better experience."
Yelper Lisa G. added, "This pizza is delicious and has fresh ingredients. Everyone was so friendly! We will definitely be back!"
Mod Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
